Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $356.83 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $138.75 and a 12-month high of $445.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.60 and a 200 day moving average of $342.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,508,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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