TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.1%

SNX stock opened at $195.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO David Gregory Jordan sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.46, for a total value of $611,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,071.10. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $2,384,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,326,116.96. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,140 shares of company stock valued at $12,953,944 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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