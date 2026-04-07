New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.7% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 89.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,519.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

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Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 364.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Argus raised Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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