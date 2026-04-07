SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 23,286.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,924 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

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