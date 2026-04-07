Q3 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics Lifted by HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

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AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANGO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

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AngioDynamics Trading Down 4.6%

ANGO opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $405.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.43. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

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AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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