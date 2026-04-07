Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,939 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,939 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Amit Dhingra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 155,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,229. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,902.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 943,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,800,903.21. This represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,700 shares of company stock worth $540,401 and have sold 108,986 shares worth $1,785,958. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

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About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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