New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $281.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.