South Shore Capital Advisors Invests $521,000 in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 631.6% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,811.99. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 667 shares in the company, valued at $35,010.83. The trade was a 83.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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