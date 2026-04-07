Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,633,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031,034 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,165,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,403 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,074,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,287,000 after purchasing an additional 541,686 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,081,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 108,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,285,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,709,000 after purchasing an additional 565,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.