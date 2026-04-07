South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires New Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $283.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $301.04 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $219.00 and a one year high of $315.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.59 by $2.75. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

See Also

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