Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807,073 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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