DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

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DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

DOCN stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CAO Cherie Barrett sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,204,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,427.13. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 545,916 shares in the company, valued at $30,243,746.40. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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