Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. $LPTH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,064,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 2.34% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $7,462,529.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,393,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,519,239.35. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,131,247 shares of company stock worth $26,122,799 over the last three months. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 4.6%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $663.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.07. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

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LightPath Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

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