Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 164,851 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,851 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $51,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,414,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,284,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,430,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,449,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,152,000 after purchasing an additional 533,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,298,000 after purchasing an additional 494,735 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DIHP opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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