PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

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Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) is an exchange‐traded fund designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the high yield corporate debt market. Launched and managed by PGIM Investments, the fund seeks to generate current income by investing predominantly in U.S. dollar‐denominated below‐investment‐grade corporate bonds. Through its open‐end structure, ISD offers daily liquidity, allowing investors to gain access to a diversified portfolio of high yield debt instruments across a range of industries.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes rigorous, bottom‐up credit research conducted by PGIM’s global fixed income team.

Further Reading

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