Kestra Medical Technologies’ (KMTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMTS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of KMTS stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 171.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Kestra Medical Technologies

In related news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 364,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,212.22. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,050. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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