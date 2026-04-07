Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 76,339 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.24% of National Health Investors worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in National Health Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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National Health Investors Trading Down 0.3%

NHI opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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