Seaport Research Partners Reaffirms Sell Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Research Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Seaport Research Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.14.

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Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

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Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Further Reading

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