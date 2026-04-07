JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,209,000 after purchasing an additional 690,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,622,000 after acquiring an additional 493,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,273,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,310,000 after acquiring an additional 201,202 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,038,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,911,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,248,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,327,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

JEPI stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.