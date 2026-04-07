HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 176.81% from the stock’s current price.

Westwater Resources Trading Up 0.9%

WWR opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.69. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwater Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc (NASDAQ: WWR) is a Houston‐based mineral development company focused on advancing sustainable sources of battery‐grade graphite for the lithium‐ion battery market. The company’s primary asset is the Coosa Graphite Project in east‐central Alabama, where Westwater is working to establish a fully integrated, U.S.‐based supply chain for natural spherical graphite. By leveraging in‐house purification and spheronization technology, Westwater aims to produce high‐purity graphite suitable for electric vehicle and stationary energy storage applications.

Originally founded as a diversified natural resources company, Westwater Resources has realigned its strategy toward critical battery minerals.

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