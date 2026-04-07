Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James Financial

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

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Red River Bancshares Price Performance

RRBI stock opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.45. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 286,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 222,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,117,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 44.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $852,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company’s core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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