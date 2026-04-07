Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 138.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.30% of WD-40 worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.15 per share, with a total value of $104,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,840.70. This represents a 6.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $210.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.38 and a fifty-two week high of $253.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.42%.WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 62.10%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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