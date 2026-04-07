Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,711 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF $TBUX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 229.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 231,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,994,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares during the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

TBUX stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less. TBUX was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Further Reading

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