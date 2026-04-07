Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $264.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.84 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

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Booking Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $176.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day moving average of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Booking has a 12 month low of $150.62 and a 12 month high of $233.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $46.88. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 23,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,725 shares of company stock worth $12,571,467. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed 25-for-1 stock split — The company executed a 25-for-1 split, reducing the per‑share price from the prior ~$4,000 range to roughly the low‑hundreds, which makes shares more accessible to retail investors and has driven higher intraday trading activity. Read More.

Completed 25-for-1 stock split — The company executed a 25-for-1 split, reducing the per‑share price from the prior ~$4,000 range to roughly the low‑hundreds, which makes shares more accessible to retail investors and has driven higher intraday trading activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the split — Traders and momentum players are responding to the liquidity and accessibility boost from the split, which is helping shares climb this session. Read More.

Market reaction to the split — Traders and momentum players are responding to the liquidity and accessibility boost from the split, which is helping shares climb this session. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting headline moves likely reflect data/quote adjustments — Some outlets reported an extreme intraday percentage move (large negative percent) that appears tied to split-adjusted quotes or feed anomalies rather than an underlying market cap collapse; interpret those extreme percentage figures with caution. Read More.

Conflicting headline moves likely reflect data/quote adjustments — Some outlets reported an extreme intraday percentage move (large negative percent) that appears tied to split-adjusted quotes or feed anomalies rather than an underlying market cap collapse; interpret those extreme percentage figures with caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical pressure and 52‑week low — Coverage cites ongoing travel demand headwinds tied to geopolitical tensions (mentioned as the Iran war) and notes the stock hit a 52‑week low on adjusted pricing, which is keeping investor sentiment cautious despite the split. Long‑term investors are being pitched a “buy the dip” thesis, but near‑term downside risk remains tied to travel demand and news flow. Read More.

Macro/geopolitical pressure and 52‑week low — Coverage cites ongoing travel demand headwinds tied to geopolitical tensions (mentioned as the Iran war) and notes the stock hit a 52‑week low on adjusted pricing, which is keeping investor sentiment cautious despite the split. Long‑term investors are being pitched a “buy the dip” thesis, but near‑term downside risk remains tied to travel demand and news flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported 52‑week low on exchanges — Several market pages show a new adjusted 52‑week low around the high‑$160s after the split, which can amplify headlines and short‑term selling pressure even as the company’s fundamentals (revenues/profitability) remain separate from the mechanical price reset. Read More.

Booking Company Profile

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Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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