Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 17th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

DNG opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.08.

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Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of C$183.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

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