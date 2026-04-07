227,574 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 227,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.1%

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company’s operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

See Also

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