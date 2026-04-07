Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 44,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 12,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,765. This represents a 44.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott C. Lem bought 5,186 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $100,037.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,241.27. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.20 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 42.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

See Also

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