8,070 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Purchased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 93,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 64,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VGK stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.