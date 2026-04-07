Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $19.79 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,404 shares of company stock worth $6,869,400. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.3%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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