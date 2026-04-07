What is Greenridge Global’s Estimate for BRFH Q4 Earnings?

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barfresh Food Group

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Barfresh Food Group, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes a line of fresh-frozen, portion-controlled beverage and breakfast products for the foodservice and retail channels. The company’s flagship offerings include smoothie base blends, pancake and waffle mixes, and related griddle products designed to deliver convenience, consistency and controlled portions. Barfresh products require only the addition of liquid and blending or mixing prior to service, catering to operators seeking quick-serve solutions without sacrificing quality.

Operating from a single, fully certified manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida, Barfresh adheres to strict quality and safety protocols throughout its production processes.

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