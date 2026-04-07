Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partners

Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Merus Labs International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Merus Labs International Price Performance

Merus Labs International Company Profile

Merus Labs International has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$1.76.

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Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin. Elantan are tablets or capsules that belong to a group of medicines called organic nitrates. Isoket belongs to a group of medicines called organic nitrates. Deponit belongs to a group of medicines called nitrates.

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