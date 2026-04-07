Sidoti Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BSET Earnings

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

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Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSET. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BSET opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

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Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: BSET), headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.

Bassett’s products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.

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