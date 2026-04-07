Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 38,779 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 660.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11,128.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,805,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,388 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,448,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,005 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,233,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,946,000 after acquiring an additional 979,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 847,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 672,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.59.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NOW opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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