South Shore Capital Advisors Invests $577,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS IEFA opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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