7,527 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Purchased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. American Express makes up approximately 2.0% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.86.

American Express Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AXP opened at $305.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.76. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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