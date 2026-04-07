Q1 Earnings Estimate for Soligenix Issued By Zacks Research

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soligenix in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Soligenix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.93. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

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Soligenix, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing vaccines and therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in rare diseases and biodefense. The company leverages proprietary technologies to create novel vaccine adjuvants, small‐molecule innate defense regulators and photodynamic therapies aimed at improving patient outcomes in orphan indications and protecting public health against biological threats.

The company’s pipeline is organized into two core divisions.

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