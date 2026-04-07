Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,247 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 946.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average is $149.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $171.65.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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