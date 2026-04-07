South Shore Capital Advisors Invests $984,000 in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.7% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson set a $4,300.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,312.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,900. The trade was a 69.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,436.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,611.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,703.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,210.72 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 12.47%.AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $28.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Further Reading

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