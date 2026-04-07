GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to “Hold” at Freedom Capital

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Noble Financial raised shares of GoHealth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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GoHealth Stock Performance

GOCO opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. Equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc is a technology-driven health insurance marketplace that connects consumers with a wide range of health insurance plans from leading carriers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates the comparison, selection and enrollment process for individual and family plans, as well as Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products. By leveraging data analytics and customer support services, GoHealth aims to simplify a traditionally complex market and enable more informed decision-making for policyholders.

The company’s online portal integrates real-time quoting tools, educational resources and access to licensed insurance agents, ensuring that users receive personalized guidance throughout the enrollment journey.

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