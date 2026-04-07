67,665 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Acquired by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,582,000 after buying an additional 611,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,220,000 after buying an additional 882,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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