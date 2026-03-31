Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $340.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.08.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.77.

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

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