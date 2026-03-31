BlackRock $BLK Stake Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $61,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,351.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,308.89.

More BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $933.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,042.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,080.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total transaction of $2,339,962.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,331.41. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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