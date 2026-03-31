Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,844,717.93. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,006,485.17. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,820,550 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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