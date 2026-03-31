Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,229 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $63,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.53.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $417.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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