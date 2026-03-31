Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $51,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $634,506.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,983.15. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.10. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,413,044. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1%

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $197.92 and a 1-year high of $289.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $247.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore restated a “negative” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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