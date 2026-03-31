Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 300.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE GEV opened at $816.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.01. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $948.38.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.52.

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GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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