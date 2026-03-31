Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.25 and last traded at GBX 79.90, with a volume of 852117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20.
Coats Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.58.
About Coats Group
We help the apparel and footwear industry perform at its best through impactful sustainability solutions, insight-led innovation and industry-leading technology platforms.
Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. In 2025, we generated $1.5 billion in revenue and employed 19,000 people worldwide — all united by a spirit of innovation, quality and service.
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