Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.25 and last traded at GBX 79.90, with a volume of 852117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20.

Coats Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.58.

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About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries, delivering the essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win.

We help the apparel and footwear industry perform at its best through impactful sustainability solutions, insight-led innovation and industry-leading technology platforms.

Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. In 2025, we generated $1.5 billion in revenue and employed 19,000 people worldwide — all united by a spirit of innovation, quality and service.

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