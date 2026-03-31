GEN Financial Management INC. Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC

GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 929.7% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,925.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 202,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 192,575 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,161,000. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $76.88.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

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