Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $84,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.79.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,267.34. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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