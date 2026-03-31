Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Grows By 35.8%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,974 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 26th total of 22,802 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOBR Safe Stock Down 24.0%

SOBR Safe stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. SOBR Safe has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $798,304.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.65.

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Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOBR Safe in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOBR Safe currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe Company Profile

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SOBR Safe, Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR) is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of cognitive impairment monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship offerings consist of handheld breath alcohol screening devices and integrated cognitive assessment tools designed to detect impairment in real time. SOBR Safe’s product line pairs portable breathalyzers with proprietary software that captures, records and analyzes impairment data to help organizations maintain safety and compliance standards.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, SOBR Safe has focused on research and development of non-invasive impairment detection technology.

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